Letter: Grind down rail pillars and repave our streets

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s getting time to put some common sense into some confusion that has made it into print: “Just resolve rail issues and complete project (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30); “Stop whining, finish Honolulu rail project” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 5) Read more

It’s getting time to put some common sense into some confusion that has made it into print: “Just resolve rail issues and complete project (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30); “Stop whining, finish Honolulu rail project” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 5).

What prompts these good people to voice such far-out opinions? It could not be facts. Back about 2006, our mayor said the price of rail would be about $2.5 billion. We are now at about $10 billion, not halfway through and no end in sight. We got the wrong wheels, tracks, track switches, cracks in the pillars and nighttime trains going out by themselves.

It’s time to stop this misconceived and mismanaged monstrosity. Wise heads will prevail. Grind down the ugly pillars and use the concrete to repave all our rotten streets. Ours are the 48th worst in the country. The unions will keep their beer and the construction companies their champagne. And we will restore the beauty of our precious aina.

A win-win situation.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter