comscore Letter: Grind down rail pillars and repave our streets
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Grind down rail pillars and repave our streets

  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

It’s getting time to put some common sense into some confusion that has made it into print: “Just resolve rail issues and complete project (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30); “Stop whining, finish Honolulu rail project” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 5) Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Green will introduce new sense of urgency

Scroll Up