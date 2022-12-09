Letter: Plenty of time to address clean energy reliability

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The argument that Hawaii should stop pursuing its goal of 100% renewable energy is impractical given the current market for renewable energy (“Given what’s learned, maybe time to revise ‘100%’ policy,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 4).

As Kauai Island Utility Cooperative has demonstrated, renewable energy results in lower-cost electricity generation without compromising reliability at renewable penetration rates above 60%. Renewable-powered generation also yields far fewer emissions of greenhouse gases and particulate matter. Reliability issues may result as a system approaches 100% renewable. But Hawaiian Electric’s systems are far from that point.

Such reliability concerns are more than a decade away, by which time the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for renewable energy likely will have led to greatly improved energy storage technologies. So why at this time should Hawaii move away from its 100% policy when it’s delivering cleaner and less-costly power without compromising on reliability?

Paul Bernstein

Aina Haina

