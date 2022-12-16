comscore Letter: Articles about culture provide welcome break
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Articles about culture provide welcome break

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I enjoyed Esme Infante’s article about the University of Hawaii’s “Queer Dance” course, and also Steven Mark’s article about Yo-Yo Ma’s concert (“University of Hawaii Manoa ‘queer dance’ course among first in nation,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 31; “Yo-Yo Ma’s musical mission comes to Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 27). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Ala Wai bike lane would seriously hamper traffic

Scroll Up