Letter: Articles about culture provide welcome break

I enjoyed Esme Infante’s article about the University of Hawaii’s “Queer Dance” course, and also Steven Mark’s article about Yo-Yo Ma’s concert (“University of Hawaii Manoa ‘queer dance’ course among first in nation,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 31; “Yo-Yo Ma’s musical mission comes to Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 27). Both articles were interesting and uplifting and neither one had anything to do with national or international crises or with sports.

We readers welcome breaks from the violence, political turmoil, weather catastrophes and economic ups and downs that fill much of the paper.

Sports are great, but we in Hawaii do more than watch sports. We go to concerts, plays, musicals, operas and museums. Hawaii has a rich cultural life. Articles featuring local talent in the arts as well as in sports make us feel proud and inspired.

How about a feature on Michael- Thomas Fumai, a local boy musical genius, who is the Hawaii Symphony’s first Composer in Residence? In truth, the possibilities are endless and good for the soul.

Lynne Johnson

Makiki Heights

