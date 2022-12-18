Multiple weather warning advisories issued for Hawaii

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued multiple advisories today including a a high surf warning for portions of Hawaii and a high wind warning and flood watch for all the Hawaiian Islands.

FLOOD WATCH

A flood watch is in effect this morning through late Monday night with possible flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall for all the main Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters said a strong front is moving rapidly toward the islands with periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms expected through late Monday night.

“Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding,” the advisory said.

Low-lying areas and roads prone to flood may be closed off, while urban areas could receive significant flood and property damage as a result of rapid runoff from overflowing streams, forecasters said.

“You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued,” according to the advisory.

HIGH SURF WARNING

A high surf warning is in effect for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau along with the north-facing shores of Maui from 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters report that the surf will gradually diminish during the day today, but the surf will rise rapidly tonight and Monday, remaining “extra large” through Tuesday.

Expect “dangerously large” breaking waves of 25 to 40 feet with ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, potentially impacting infrastructure and roadways.

“Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts,” the advisory said. “Be prepared for road closures. Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.”

HIGH WIND WARNING

A high wind warning is in effect for all Hawaiian Islands from this evening through Monday afternoon. In addition, a high wind warning for the Big Island summits is in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday, while a high wind warning is in effect for the Haleakala summit through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southwest winds are at 35 to 50 mph today with winds expected to increase to 70 to 80 mph with higher gusts by Monday morning and then gradually weaken on Monday night, forecasters said.

For the Haleakala summit, the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult,” according to the advisory. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

Forecasters recommend being prepared for possible road closures and postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve.

WINTER STORM WARNING

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the Big Island summits.

The warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring with the possibility for strong winds that make travel very hazardous or impossible, officials said. “Any travel plans to the summit should be postponed until the threat diminishes,” officials said.

Light snow will dust the Big Island summits tonight followed by periods of heavy snow developing Monday. Total snow accumulation is expected of up to 14 inches with wind gusts as high as 135 mph, forecasters said.

“Travel will quickly become impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Periods of zero visibility expected,” the advisory said.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY AND GALE WARNING

Finally, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today, while a gale warning is in effect from 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters said “southwest winds will steadily increase today and tonight, reaching 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 50 knots. Seas building to 15 to 20 feet tonight, potentially higher on Monday.”

The areas affected include:

>> Waters of northwest, windward and leeward Kauai

>> Kauai Channel

>> Waters of windward and leeward Oahu

>> Kaiwi Channel

>> Waters of windward and leeward Maui County

>> Waters of windward, leeward and southeast Big Island

Officials said the gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring.

“Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels,” according to the advisory. “Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.”