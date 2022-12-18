Good Neighbor Fund: Retired sisters support each other through illness

Sisters Lillian Correa and Angeline Ho have found comfort and support in each other’s company since they began living together in Waianae about a year ago. The two recently moved into a two-bedroom apartment after their previous apartment complex in the adjacent valley closed down.
“We always got along. … She cooks, I’m the cleaner,” Ho said as the sisters laughed.
Correa, 80, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about eight years ago, around the time she retired from working at a military day care center. For the past seven years she has relied on a neurostimulator to manage her tremors.
Ho, 74, continues to cope with chronic pain from an old work injury she suffered around the same time Correa received her diagnosis. The injury forced Ho to retire from her job as a shift supervisor at a drugstore and has since required several surgeries and frequent doctor’s appointments.
Living in Waianae, transportation has become particularly problematic for the sisters. Between the two, Ho is the only one physically able to drive, although they don’t own a car. They avoid the costs of ride services such as Uber and taxis, which they said are hard to come by on the west side of the island anyway.
Instead the sisters rely heavily on TheHandi-Van to get to their appointments, although the city service hasn’t always been able to accommodate their needs, they said. When Ho required a sudden trip to the doctor, they were left scrambling to find last-minute transportation.
Ho opened up her calendar book, which was nearly filled with assorted appointments and scheduled doctor’s visits. Correa explained that they coordinate their appointments and errands so “there’s always somebody who’s here.”
For example, the Kupuna Food Bank visits their building on certain Tuesdays and the two aren’t always certain when it will return, she said. So the ladies do their best to make sure that one of them is always home.
Although they are currently searching for a place to live closer to town, they rely on the Section 8 federal housing choice voucher program and haven’t been able to find a situation that suits them and meets program requirements.
However, the two are very thankful for their apartment and the transportation that they do have, Correa said. She noted that their families help out when ride services can’t accommodate their activities.
“At least we’re safe,” Correa said. “It’s sometimes humbug but we get where we want to go.”
In their free time the two enjoy cooking, occasional walks to nearby shops and tending to their houseplants. They can cook anything from pickled mango to Chinese food and often share their meals with neighbors, Correa said.
As Christmas approaches, they are looking forward to buying their many grandchildren gingerbread house kits to build together as a family.
The sisters said they also would like to replace their worn-down microwave and would love a cast-iron skillet. Ho, who requires a walker, also mentioned that a scooter would minimize her neck pain while she runs errands. And one day the two are hoping to be able to afford a car.
“Doesn’t have to be a new one,” Ho said. “Just something that runs good.”
Regardless of what they receive for Christmas, the two women said they feel lucky for everything they have. And despite their struggles, Correa said they will continue to make the most of what they have.
Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.