Good Neighbor Fund: Retired sisters support each other through illness

Sisters Lillian Correa and Angeline Ho have found comfort and support in each other’s company since they began living together in Waianae about a year ago. The two recently moved into a two-bedroom apartment after their previous apartment complex in the adjacent valley closed down.

“We always got along. … She cooks, I’m the cleaner,” Ho said as the sisters laughed.

Correa, 80, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about eight years ago, around the time she retired from working at a military day care center. For the past seven years she has relied on a neurostimulator to manage her tremors.

Ho, 74, continues to cope with chronic pain from an old work injury she suffered around the same time Correa received her diagnosis. The injury forced Ho to retire from her job as a shift supervisor at a drugstore and has since required several surgeries and frequent doctor’s appointments.

Living in Waianae, transportation has become particularly problematic for the sisters. Between the two, Ho is the only one physically able to drive, although they don’t own a car. They avoid the costs of ride services such as Uber and taxis, which they said are hard to come by on the west side of the island anyway.

Instead the sisters rely heavily on TheHandi-Van to get to their appointments, although the city service hasn’t always been able to accommodate their needs, they said. When Ho required a sudden trip to the doctor, they were left scrambling to find last-minute transportation.

Ho opened up her calendar book, which was nearly filled with assorted appointments and scheduled doctor’s visits. Correa explained that they coordinate their appointments and errands so “there’s always somebody who’s here.”

For example, the Kupuna Food Bank visits their building on certain Tuesdays and the two aren’t always certain when it will return, she said. So the ladies do their best to make sure that one of them is always home.

Although they are currently searching for a place to live closer to town, they rely on the Section 8 federal housing choice voucher program and haven’t been able to find a situation that suits them and meets program requirements.

However, the two are very thankful for their apartment and the transportation that they do have, Correa said. She noted that their families help out when ride serv­ices can’t accommodate their activities.

“At least we’re safe,” Correa said. “It’s sometimes humbug but we get where we want to go.”

In their free time the two enjoy cooking, occasional walks to nearby shops and tending to their houseplants. They can cook anything from pickled mango to Chinese food and often share their meals with neighbors, Correa said.

As Christmas approaches, they are looking forward to buying their many grandchildren gingerbread house kits to build together as a family.

The sisters said they also would like to replace their worn-down microwave and would love a cast-iron skillet. Ho, who requires a walker, also mentioned that a scooter would minimize her neck pain while she runs errands. And one day the two are hoping to be able to afford a car.

“Doesn’t have to be a new one,” Ho said. “Just something that runs good.”

Regardless of what they receive for Christmas, the two women said they feel lucky for everything they have. And despite their struggles, Correa said they will continue to make the most of what they have.

—

BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR

The annual Good Neighbor Fund, a charitable partnership between Helping Hands Hawaii, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser and First Hawaiian Bank, helps struggling individuals and families during the holiday season. This year under the Adopt A Family Program, more than 600 families are seeking assistance with food, clothing, toys and household items. Donations to the Good Neighbor Fund also assist Helping Hands with operational costs for the nonprofit’s Community Clearinghouse Program, which helps people with basic necessities throughout the year. The hours for Adopt A Family donations (new items) are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations of gently used items can be dropped off at the Community Clearinghouse at 2100 N. Nimitz Highway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

^

How to help

People can donate cash or checks to the “Good Neighbor Fund” at any First Hawaiian Bank branch statewide until Dec. 31. To donate specifically to sisters Lillian Correa and Angeline Ho, include the code: CCH-HWV-02.

—

Here is the latest list of donors to the 2022 Good Neighbor Fund:

>> Dennis T. Morioka $1,000

>> Honolulu Sunrise Rotary Foundation $1,000

>> Marvin T. Park $1,000

>> Melfried Olson $1,000

>> Verna Naomi Muraoka $1,000

>> Alicia M. and Michael J. Signaigo $500

>> Charles P. Nakagawa $500

>> Clinton R. Churchill $500

>> Elaine and Jamie Wong $500

>> Frances H. Oda $500

>> In honor of Chun Kerr LLP Staff and Attorneys $500

>> In loving memory of Breene Harimoto $500

>> Matt, Andy and Carly $500

>> S. and C. Wang $500

>> Sylvia A. and Gerald J. Silva $500

>> Paula Monden $306.59

>> George T. and Haesuk Idemoto $300

>> HPD Ohana $300

>> In loving memory of parents: Kay Kazuyo and Ralph Masaru Nishimoto $300

>> In loving memory of Remington Suzuki $300

>> In memory of Mrs. D.S. Nakata $300

>> The Katos $300

>> Sam Yee $255.58

>> Dennis J. Kawahara $250

>> In memory of Takeo and Mitsue Abe $250

>> Karen Glenn $204.56

>> Annette S. Ichiki $200

>> Deralyn M. and Dallas R. Marlow $200

>> Ernest O. Hamai $200

>> Gloria P. Huber $200

>> In memory of Herbert and Helen Takekawa $200

>> In memory of Philip, Anne, Buddy, Patches $200

>> Joyce Uehara $200

>> Katherine and Samantha $200

>> Raymond Sakai $200

>> Felix D. Tengan $155

>> George and Joan Kent $150

>> Glenn and Karen Hamada $125

>> Becca Dailey $102.53

>> Anne M. and Thorleif A. Orndahl $100

>> Betty E. Hayashi $100

>> Betty-Jane Schrader and Teri Cobb-Adams $100

>> Carl T. Masaki and Fanny C. Masaki $100

>> Carol N. Aramaki $100

>> Connie Robertson $100

>> Cynthia Ichioka $100

>> Darlette Wong $100

>> Delna and Jon Kinoshita $100

>> Dorothy Nakata and Lisa K. Kim $100

>> George Deconte II $100

>> Harold Karimoto $100

>> In loving memory of Alan Richard $100

>> In loving memory of Emma Mauz and Loretta Mau $100

>> In memory of Jordan Aisaka $100

>> Joan and Tracy Takano $100

>> John C. Kiner II and Marilyn K. Kiner $100

>> Jolene R. and Samuel I. Nakamatsu $100

>> Kingsley Kai-Sun and Joni S. Wong $100

>> Laura Ann Schlesinger $100

>> Loving memory of Linda and Shasha Jim $100

>> Lucas McCollum $100

>> Maile Ventura $100

>> Merry Christmas Haksoon, James Mercado, Rene Catalan, Angelita Catalan, Francisco Catalan and all our furry babies. We love and miss you all. Jeanne, Richard, Noelle, Justin, Devon, Noah, Aria, Peter and our furry babies. $100

>> Michael E. Feinholz $100

>> Michael R. and Laurie L. Walsh $100

>> Milton and Madelline Oshiro $100

>> Naomi J. Shimabukuro $100

>> Natsuko and Gary S. Chagami $100

>> P and J $100

>> Beny S. Bacubas $75

>> Margaret Tamaye $51.52

>> Peggy Hoefer $51.52

>> Alison K. and Dale Ohama $50

>> In loving memory of Bud and Lani Leach $50

>> Reginald Park $50

>> Susan M. Hashimoto $50

>> Vida Ann Miyahira $50

>> Michelle H. Tucker $40

>> Kyden, Keaton, Keegan, Kepa, Koby $30

>> Alexandra Miller $26.01

>> Kenneth Akana $20

>> Sharon Toma $20

>> Edgar Collin, “Merry Christmas to all!” $10

>> James Reill $10

>> Robert Camilleri $10

>> Rose Sweezey $10

>> Anonymous $6,420.80

>> Weekly total: $25,424.11

>> Previous week’s total: $38,829.49

>> Grand total: $64,253.60

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national serv­ice organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.