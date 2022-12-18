Las Vegas Advisor: The Horseshoe hotel-casino is back on the Vegas strip

Announced last January, Bally’s is now officially Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Over the course of the year, Caesars Entertainment expanded the casino; opened Jack Binion’s Steak; replaced the sports book with the Arcade; moved the World Series of Poker there from the Rio; resurrected the display of 100 ten-thousand-dollar bills for souvenir photos; changed carpeting, wallpaper and paint; and peppered the place with gold horseshoes.

Some of the outside signs still say Bally’s, but they won’t for long. It’s the 10th Horseshoe-branded hotel-casino nationwide.

WSOP 2023: Speaking of the World Series of Poker, the 2023 dates have been announced. The 54th annual meet will start on May 30 and run through July 18 at the Horseshoe and Paris. The Main Event will take place July 3-17.

Top 10: Every year, the restaurant-reservations service Open Table analyzes reviews on its site (13 million this year) to rank the top 100 eateries nationwide. Las Vegas had 10. In alpha order: Amalfi (Caesars Palace); Beauty & Essex (Cosmopolitan); Delominco Steakhouse (Venetian); Eiffel Tower (Paris); Golden Steer (W. Sahara); Hell’s Kitchen (Caesars Palace); Javier’s (Aria); Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab (Forum Shops); Nobu (Caesars Palace); and TAO (Venetian). Only Chicago, with 12, garnered more listings.

Plaza fireworks: While plans for the Strip fireworks show are yet to be disclosed, you can count on at least one pyrotechnic show downtown. The Plaza has announced that its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show will go off as usual at midnight from the roof of its hotel tower. Just look up.

Question: Will the new Horseshoe casino have old Horseshoe-style prices?

Answer: You mean $2 steaks and 50-cent beer? Of course not. The original Horseshoe was privately owned and the new one is corporate. The original was downtown and the new one is center-Strip. Plus, those prices were in place 30 years ago. The upside: At least you can get a free selfie in front of the $1 million display.

