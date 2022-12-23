comscore New aircraft to be stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii
New aircraft to be stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Marine Corps plans to have six MQ-9 Reaper drones stationed in Kaneohe by fiscal year 2025, with two expected to arrive in 2023. Above, two of the drones flew in from the mainland to Hawaii in 2021 to participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

New KC-130J refueling aircraft are expected to begin operations in 2023 with a total of 15 ultimately arriving by the 2026 fiscal year. Read more

