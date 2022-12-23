New aircraft to be stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii
The Marine Corps plans to have six MQ-9 Reaper drones stationed in Kaneohe by fiscal year 2025, with two expected to arrive in 2023. Above, two of the drones flew in from the mainland to Hawaii in 2021 to participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.