Lost hiker airlifted to safety from Paumalu Gulch Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 65-year-old man was rescued by Honolulu Fire Department crews Friday afternoon after getting lost while hiking alone on the Paumalu Gulch Trail in the Sunset Beach area.

HFD received a 911 call at 3:37 p.m. from the hiker, who said he had ventured off the trail and gotten lost. Five HFD units staffed with 16 personnel were dispatched, with the first unit arriving at the scene at 3:56 p.m. to secure a landing zone at Sunset Elementary School. Meanwhile, a second unit secured a landing zone at the Mililani Park and Ride in order to pick up rescue personnel on the way to the scene, HFD said.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter lowered rescue personnel to the man’s location around 4:23 p.m. After a medical assessment, the hiker was placed aboard Air 1 and flown to the landing zone at 4:30 p.m., where he declined medical attention.

