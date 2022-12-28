comscore Inquiry into board of Bishop Museum is sought
Hawaii News

Inquiry into board of Bishop Museum is sought

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

An art dealer and an anthropologist have filed a complaint with the state Department of the Attorney General accusing Bishop Museum’s board of directors of breaching their fiduciary duties and squandering the museum’s charitable assets. Read more

Previous Story
Blangiardi to ask for more rent, utility help for Oahu residents

Scroll Up