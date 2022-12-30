Firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant Nanakuli home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early morning fire that broke out at a vacant house in Nanakuli today.
Twelve units with 40 firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 87-1900 block of Farrington Highway just after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the house with boarded windows, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Fire crews brought the blaze under control at about 5:30 a.m. and extinguished it by 6 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
