Firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant Nanakuli home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early morning fire that broke out at a vacant house in Nanakuli today.

Twelve units with 40 firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 87-1900 block of Farrington Highway just after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the house with boarded windows, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control at about 5:30 a.m. and extinguished it by 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.