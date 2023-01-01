Letter: Booms already bad; don’t enable more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was stunned to see an enormous picture and front-page coverage devoted to fireworks, permits and means of getting them (“Oahu sees a big dip in permits, but don’t expect a quiet night,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 29).

In case one was wondering where to buy some of these beauties, there were directions on how to get to a local supplier. A few pages later depicted a huge arsenal of them and how cheap they were. And in case one was concerned about consequences, I quote: “it’s not as if local law enforcement can crack down on most of the island illegally setting off fireworks, so the risk of punishment is low.”

Reading further in that newspaper, a letter to the editor entitled “Explosions are not fireworks” compared firecrackers and Roman candles, to military and industrial-grade explosives that are life-threatening. Exactly! These bombs are a danger to one’s eardrums, health, pets’ safety and the environment. What happened to the freedom for much of the rest of us to not experience these unenforceable forms of “cultural” entertainment?

I live in Palolo Valley and almost had heart failure when one of these bombs was set off a few nights ago.

Linda Carlson

Palolo

