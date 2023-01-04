Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Oahu Home Healthcare is a home health care agency. A Page B1 headline Tuesday referred to it as a “care facility.”