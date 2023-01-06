Big Island man arrested for terroristic threatening while out on bail

After being released on bail for recent fireworks and drug offenses, a Waimea man was arrested again for first-degree terroristic threatening after threatening a Hawaii Police Department officer.
Kendall Artuyo and his wife, Lexa Artuyo, who are both 31 years old, were arrested Dec. 30 after police served a search warrant on the couple’s Waimea residence. During that investigation, police recovered nearly 1.9 grams of fentanyl mixture, 30 Suboxone pills having a total street value of more than $2,200, more than 25 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks and more than $2,500 in U.S. currency for forfeiture.
The following day both were charged with numerous offenses relating to drugs, endangering the welfare of a child and illegal fireworks. Lexa Artuyo was released on her on recognizance due to a medical issue, and Kendall Artuyo was released after posting bail on Tuesday, HPD said.
While out on bail, Kendall Artuyo allegedly contacted and made threatening statements to a police officer. He was located and arrested on Wednesday in South Kohala.
His bail has been set at $10,000. His initial court appearance was scheduled for today, HPD said.
