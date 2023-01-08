Woman with gunshot wound in serious condition in Waianae

A woman described as in her early 30s is in serious condition following an early morning shooting in Waianae.
According to an Emergency Medical Services report, the shooting occurred at Maliona Street and Kulaaupuni Street at 3:33 a.m. today.
EMS transported the woman to a trauma hospital after suffering an alleged gunshot wound to her right leg.
No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.