Woman with gunshot wound in serious condition in Waianae
Woman with gunshot wound in serious condition in Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A woman described as in her early 30s is in serious condition following an early morning shooting in Waianae.

According to an Emergency Medical Services report, the shooting occurred at Maliona Street and Kulaaupuni Street at 3:33 a.m. today.

EMS transported the woman to a trauma hospital after suffering an alleged gunshot wound to her right leg.

No other details were immediately available.

