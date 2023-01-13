High surf advisory in place, hazy conditions ahead for islands

A high surf advisory remains in place for the north and west shores of most isles as a large swell begins its downward trend today.

The National Weather Service high surf advisory covers the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui and Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.

Surf of 18 to 24 feet is expected along affected shores, with moderate impacts, officials said, including strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

Weather officials said the public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Forecasters expect large surf to persist for most north and west shores through the weekend, as another powerful, northwest swell is expected to rise Saturday and hold through Sunday.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for all coastal waters except Maalaea Bay until 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect stable, dry conditions to continue, and light to moderate east-southeasterly winds over the eastern end of the state.

This southeasterly wind direction “will allow any vog emitted from Kilauea’s ongoing eruption to spread northwest across the smaller islands through Saturday creating hazy conditions in these areas,” forecasters said.

NWS said the volcanic gas emission plumes are forecast to potentially lower air quality and visibility starting today into the weekend as winds shift to the southeast.