Police search for suspect in Waikiki sex assault

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in a second-degree sex assault investigation in Waikiki.

Police said a female was in the ocean behind the Waikiki police substation with her sister at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when an unknown man approached them and told them there were turtles further out.

The females held onto the man as he swam further into the ocean. Police said while guiding them to an area where the turtles were supposedly at, the man sexually assaulted the younger sister and then swam away.

The victim’s age was not available.

The suspect is described to be in his 30s to 40s, about 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches with a medium to heavy build. He has short black hair with some white hair and a black stubble beard.

The suspect was further described to have a brown complexion and acne scars on his back.

He was wearing black surf shorts at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.