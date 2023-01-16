Hawaii men fend off CSUN rally, move into first-place tie

The Hawaii basketball team held off Cal State Northridge 58-51 today in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

By improving to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in the Big West, the ’Bows moved into a first-place tie with UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara.

The Matadors closed to 52-51 when Dearon Tucker completed a three-point play with 3:16 to play. But then Bernardo da Silva scored on a putback of a Noel Coleman miss to provide a cushion that would not be needed. The Matadors missed their final eight shots.

The Matadors fell to 3-15 and 0-7.

Coleman finished with a team-high 14 points.

CSUN point guard Dionte Bostick scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.

The UH starters accounted for all the first-half points in staking the ’Bows to a 33-17 lead.

Coleman led the way with eight first-half points for the ’Bows.

The Matadors entered with a reputation of a methodical, paint-thinning interior offense. But the ’Bows were able to control inside, outscoring the Matadors 16-8 in the paint in the first half. The ’Bows also blocked seven shots in the first half, including six in the first five minutes.

UH held the Matadors to 6-for-28 shooting in the first half.