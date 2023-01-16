Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

A full Honolulu City Council meeting to review the proposed expansion of sit-lie laws will be held Jan. 25. A story on A1 Sunday had an incorrect date.