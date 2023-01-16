Editorial | Letters Letter: Close Red Hill facility to any use in the future Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is an engineering marvel that has outlived its original purpose. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is an engineering marvel that has outlived its original purpose. It has also morphed into a clear danger to Oahu’s water supply. It needs to be closed down and not be repurposed for water supply storage or other future use (“Red Hill tanks: Turn liability into asset,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 28). After defueling is completed by the Navy, the next step is to make it inoperable for use as a future fuel storage facility. We need to protect our aquifers from future contamination from the Red Hill facility by permanently closing it for any future use. Stuart Shimazu Kapahulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Push for gambling, recreational pot begin again