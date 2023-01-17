Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Topics covered in a course created by the Filipino Curriculum Project are historical context, culture and connections, and Filipinos in Hawaii. Also, the students involved have had guidance from a four-person teacher design team as well as Patricia Halagao, who is the chair and professor of curriculum studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Information in a story on Page B1 Monday was inaccurate.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.