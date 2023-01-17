Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Topics covered in a course created by the Filipino Curriculum Project are historical context, culture and connections, and Filipinos in Hawaii. Also, the students involved have had guidance from a four-person teacher design team as well as Patricia Halagao, who is the chair and professor of curriculum studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Information in a story on Page B1 Monday was inaccurate.