Editorial | Letters

Letter: Appoint an accountant to disburse DHHL funds

Today

Updated 9:56 p.m.

Maybe Gov. Josh Green could have saved everyone involved, including the long-suffering people on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands waiting list, a lot of time and heartache by appointing a reliable accountant to do the planning and disbursement of funds, instead of another politician to do the job ("New Hawaiian Home Lands leader grilled over spending needs," Star-Advertiser, Jan. 11).

Unless Green was forced to placate a local Super PAC with yet another political payback.

James T. Nakata
Kaneohe