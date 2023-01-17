Letter: Appoint an accountant to disburse DHHL funds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maybe Gov. Josh Green could have saved everyone involved, including the long-suffering people on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands waiting list, a lot of time and heartache by appointing a reliable accountant to do the planning and disbursement of funds, instead of another politician to do the job (“New Hawaiian Home Lands leader grilled over spending needs,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 11). Unless Green was forced to placate a local Super PAC with yet another political payback.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

