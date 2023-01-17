This quesadilla is unexpectedly crispy

This straightforward quesadilla has an unexpected twist: a border of salty, crispy cheese surrounding the tortilla. Achieving it couldn’t be easier; just press down on the folded tortilla as it heats up in the pan so the cheese spills out and turns golden. A nonstick pan is key here, otherwise the melted cheese will glue itself onto the cooking surface. Medium heat is just the right temperature for a quesadilla: It’s hot enough to crisp up the cheese but low enough to prevent the cheese from burning.

Crispy-Edged Quesadilla

Ingredients:

• 2 teaspoons oil (such as olive, grapeseed or sunflower oil)

• 1 (8-inch) flour tortilla

• 2/3 cup shredded cheese (such as Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Mexican cheese blend)

Directions:

Place a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, then add the oil. Let oil heat up for 20 seconds, swirling the pan around so the oil coats the bottom.

Place the tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top. Once the cheese begins to melt, 30 seconds to 1 minute, use a spatula to fold the tortilla in half. Using the spatula, press down firmly on the top of the tortilla until some of the cheese runs out into the pan. Let the quesadilla cook until the cheese that’s leaked out solidifies and turns brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

Flip the quesadilla over and let cook on the other side for another 1 to 2 minutes, until the cheese is crisp and golden. Slide quesadilla onto a plate and serve immediately.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 1.