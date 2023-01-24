Dumpster fire extinguished at commercial building in Makawao

Maui firefighters extinguished a fire to a dumpster and nearby commercial building in the Makawao area Monday night.
The Maui Fire Department responded to a report of a dumpster fire in the 1100 block of Makawao Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. and found a “heavily involved” dumpster next to a commercial building, with flames extending into the building.
The fire was extinguished at around 2:10 a.m. today, although MFD estimated $1 million in damage to the structure and $200,000 in damage to its contents.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined. No injuries were reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.