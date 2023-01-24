Dumpster fire extinguished at commercial building in Makawao

Maui firefighters extinguished a fire to a dumpster and nearby commercial building in the Makawao area Monday night.

The Maui Fire Department responded to a report of a dumpster fire in the 1100 block of Makawao Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. and found a “heavily involved” dumpster next to a commercial building, with flames extending into the building.

The fire was extinguished at around 2:10 a.m. today, although MFD estimated $1 million in damage to the structure and $200,000 in damage to its contents.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. No injuries were reported.