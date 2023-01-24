comscore Alleged drug gang leader refuses to leave his Honolulu cell
Hawaii News

Alleged drug gang leader refuses to leave his Honolulu cell

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Gabriel Antone Eberhardt

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Gabriel Antone Eberhardt

A Detroit man who allegedly ran a heavily armed drug gang refused to appear in federal court Monday to answer a 16-count superseding indictment after a federal grand jury heard evidence that he and others operated a clandestine drug lab on Middle Street, cooking methamphetamine and selling heroin and opioids mixed with fentanyl. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kalama Kim

Scroll Up