Thousands flock to Waimea Bay to see Luke Shepardson win the ‘Eddie’
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
COURTESY SURFLINE
World's most iconic big-wave event returns to Waimea Bay.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational winner Luke Shepardson rode a wave Sunday during the competition at Waimea Bay.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Kamehameha Highway was packed with people and cars at 10 a.m. Sunday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, spectators packed the viewing area at Waimea Bay early Sunday morning before the start of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
