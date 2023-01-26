U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda appointed to House Committee on Agriculture

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda has been appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture.

Tokuda, who represents Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, announced her appointment in a news release today.

“I am excited and humbled to be appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture,” Tokuda said in a statement. “The reauthorization of the Farm Bill only happens every five years, and I intend on being a strong voice for Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District and ensure that we are both well-represented and get our fair share. From rural housing programs, support for renewable energy systems, defending and protecting food nutrition programs, helping producers combat drastic changes in weather patterns and climate, addressing the impacts of invasive species, and supporting specialty crops like macadamia nut, coffee, cacao, tropical flowers, and more. The decisions made in the 2023 Farm Bill will impact Hawaiʻi’s agriculture producers, workers, and families for years to come.”

Tokuda, a former state senator, joined Hawaii’s congressional delegation in November after winning the seat vacated by former Rep. Kai Kahele, who ran for governor.

The House Committee on Agriculture was established in 1820 and is primarily responsible for providing oversight and establishing farm policy for agriculture and rural America.