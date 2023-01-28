Coast Guard to resume fight against illegal fishing in Pacific
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett, one of two large Legend-class cutters assigned to Coast Guard District 14, was docked in Honolulu on Friday.
The Frederick Hatch crew completed a 41-day, 7,100-nautical-mile expeditionary patrol throughout Oceania in December. Above, the crew during a stop in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia.
The boarding team of the USCGC Frederick Hatch, accompanied by a ship rider from the Federated States of Micronesia National Police, Division of Border Control and Maritime Surveillance, stood for a photo with the master of the fishing vessel Fong Kuo 886 during a fisheries boarding in the FSM exclusive economic zone in November.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Chapleau and a ship rider from the Nauru National Police conducted a boarding on the fishing vessel New Splendor off Nauru in December.