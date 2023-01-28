comscore Coast Guard to resume fight against illegal fishing in Pacific
Coast Guard to resume fight against illegal fishing in Pacific

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett, one of two large Legend-class cutters assigned to Coast Guard District 14, was docked in Honolulu on Friday.

  • COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD The Frederick Hatch crew completed a 41-day, 7,100-nautical-mile expeditionary patrol throughout Oceania in December. Above, the crew during a stop in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia.

  • COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD The boarding team of the USCGC Frederick Hatch, accompanied by a ship rider from the Federated States of Micronesia National Police, Division of Border Control and Maritime Surveillance, stood for a photo with the master of the fishing vessel Fong Kuo 886 during a fisheries boarding in the FSM exclusive economic zone in November.

  • COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Chapleau and a ship rider from the Nauru National Police conducted a boarding on the fishing vessel New Splendor off Nauru in December.

Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (or IUU, as maritime professionals and policymakers call it) is rampant. It is estimated that 1 in every 5 fish caught around the world is caught illegally. Read more

