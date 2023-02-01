comscore Extra vigilance urged around mother humpback whales and calves
Hawaii News

Extra vigilance urged around mother humpback whales and calves

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY J. MOORE / NOAA PERMIT NO. 15240 A humpback mother and calf show vessel scars in this undated photo from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

    COURTESY J. MOORE / NOAA PERMIT NO. 15240

    A humpback mother and calf show vessel scars in this undated photo from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • COURTESY ED LYMAN / HAWAIIAN ISLANDS HUMPBACK WHALE NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY / NOAA PERMIT NO. 14682 A mother whale and calf swim in Hawaii waters.

    COURTESY ED LYMAN / HAWAIIAN ISLANDS HUMPBACK WHALE NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY / NOAA PERMIT NO. 14682

    A mother whale and calf swim in Hawaii waters.

An abundance of mother humpback whales and their calves is here. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kellye Greco and Marie McCreary

Scroll Up