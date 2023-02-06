Vital Statistics: Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 27-Feb. 3
>> Justin Vaskar Bandy and Jeniffer Huerta Guerrero
>> Frank Steven Barretto and Hyo Yim Nakamitsu
>> Savanna Kay Christensen and Jill Asmar
>> Joshua Michael Cleveland and Ekaterina Holland
>> Kyle Joseph Dowler and Ferelei Zampaga
>> Daniel Joseph Dutton and Sarah Devitt
>> Olimpia Faraone and Giuseppe Licata
>> Andrew James Flaviano and Daniela Gomez
>> Elise Michele Fox and David Barbalatt
>> Kevin Anthony Garcia and Daisy Isais-Garcia
>> Archit Garg and Tanvi Tyagi
>> Kari Colene Gill and David Pedigo
>> Gordon Christopher Graham and Shelley Stewart
>> Leonardo Lee Juarez and Allana Marie Nicolas
>> Leda Milagros Lara and Trenton Tuiasosopo
>> Alyssa Gabriella Tsuchiyo Mei Long Lau and Gregory Trifonovitch II
>> Justin Jay Albano Macadangdang and Christopher Carmichael
>> Ruth Joanna Tamalla Manipol and Justin DeVree
>> Rachel Lopez Marcos and Ferrolo Campos
>> Richard Phelan III and Marissa Rivas
>> Ashley Marie Prentice Falco and Marc Torres
>> Nicole Rae Robertson and Karim Madih
>> Michelle Castro Sapinoso and Kevin Oppelt
>> Eunice Aquino Tamayo and Oliver Arturo Rodriguez Mendoza
>> Albert Angel Trevino and Alexandria Ruiz
>> Justin Leigh Trujillo and Kenna Long
>> Jennifer Yadira Villanueva Herrera and Jose Olivas Garcia
>> Nicolas Ryan Wojtysiak and Sue Grimsted
>> Franz Karl Ziegerhofer and Shannon Florence Leigh Banks
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 13-26
>> Tiger Keli’inui Akina-Holloway
>> Taliana Rose Kahooloheanaikeakua Awai
>> Collins William Baack
>> Lydia Ann Brimmer
>> Xorean Zaira Cambia
>> Bonnie Taylor Campbell
>> Nyle Ka Leo Mana I Alaka‘i ia Mai Ko Kakou Kaikua‘ana Lani Castro-Morris
>> Kawai ‘Olena ‘Okekahuamaikalani Lasina Fetuilelagi Danielson-Pasa
>> Dannia Ysobel Custodio Eugenio
>> Sullivan Snow Friesner
>> Maisy Kay Gary
>> Leon Hiro Hamada
>> Kahanu Hokukela Hiapo
>> Wesley King Homan
>> Xaela Lenae Hughley
>> Jio Seve Ulibas Javier
>> Simeon Hans Jerryhahu
>> Ky-Mani Tung Sing Kamanao-Aholelei
>> Haze Kauhiwai Sin Hui Kim
>> Kyra Melody Hemakanamakamaeli‘ili‘ionalani Lara
>> Azelie Agustin Leano
>> Maverick Thomas Logan
>> Siosiua Uhi Manupule
>> Evelyn Tomoe Kojima McCarthy
>> Legend Kawena‘ulaakealoha Mook-Garcia
>> Astro Kawaimaluokalani Kahokupakonanealaka‘i Nawahine
>> Kanoe Harue Paresa
>> Caleah Kailani Peeples
>> Arlo Mercy Rehrer
>> Amaiyah Kauluwehiwehiokealaokapono Roldan
>> Elijah Kaleo Akira Suzukawa
>> Munkhdalai Mamoa Tuvshinbayar
>> Ellie Rose Kaulaokalani Villa
>> Jeremy Mckay Aofaga Wily
>> Leilani Anne Windsor
