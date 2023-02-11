No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team repeats sweep of No. 8 Stanford

Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias put away a match-high 17 kills and teamed with middle blocker Guilherme Voss on a block on match point in the top-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s sweep of No. 8 Stanford on Saturday in Stanford, Calif.

Playing in a packed Burnham Pavilion, the Warriors (9-0) put up a season-high 12 blocks and extended their winning streak to 18 with the 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 win to complete the sweep of the two-match series with the Cardinal (7-4).

UH middle blocker Cole Hogland was in on six blocks and Voss and Chaz Galloway had five each. Voss had five kills in 10 swings and Hogland had three kills in the middle.

UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas finished with six kills and had two aces in the third set.

Setter Jakob Thelle had 29 assists for an attack that hit .333, including a .524 mark.

Stanford outside hitter Will Rottman led the Cardinal with 13 kills on .320 hitting before leaving the match with an injury late in the third set.

UH went on a 6-1 run late in the first set and led 24-22 on a block by Mouchlias and Hogland. Stanford forced deuce and earned a set point on a Rottman kill. UH survived with a triple block on Rottman and Hogland hammered an overpass of Mouchias’ serve to end the set.

The Warriors hit .524 in the second set with 12 kills against one error on 21 attacks. They pulled away with a 5-1 run to open up a 21-16 lead and ended the set with a Galloway kill.

Thelle and Chakas had aces in a 7-1 UH run to open the third set, but Stanford rallied to take a 14-12 lead on back-to-back kills by Alex Rottman. UH answered with a five-point surge capped by a Chakas ace. The Warriors remained in control and Mouchlias gave UH match point with his 17th kill and teamed with Voss on the walk-off block.

UH returns home to face Concordia-Irvine on Thursday and Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.