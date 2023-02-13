comscore High surf advisory in effect for Hawaii’s eastern shores
High surf advisory in effect for Hawaii’s eastern shores

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A high surf advisory remains in place for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui, Kahoolawe, and Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Tuesday due to strong tradewinds.

The National Weather Service says a large, very rough tradewind swell of 8 to 12 feet along these shores will continue through tonight.

The surf could remain elevated along some east-facing shores through much of the week.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

A winter weather advisory is also in place for Hawaii island summits, with up to two inches of additional snow expected, effective until 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters say trades will begin to weaken after Tuesday. But an “upper level low” pressure system moving across the region will linger, bringing wet weather statewide this week, including locally heavy rains and a few thunderstorms.

Anyone traveling to the summits should plan for slippery roads and limited visibility, and know that there may be periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian waters is also in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

