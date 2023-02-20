3 seriously injured in 2 separate crashes on Oahu roads

Three people were seriously injured in two separate crashes on Oahu Sunday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway after a motorcycle crashed near the Waipahu offramp at about 6 p.m.

A woman and a man in their 30s who were on the motorcycle were treated and taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Approximately two hours later, EMS responded to a separate crash in the area of Kaimuki Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard. Paramedics treated a motorcyclist in his 20s after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle at about 8 p.m.

He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.