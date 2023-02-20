comscore 3 seriously injured in 2 separate crashes on Oahu roads | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

3 seriously injured in 2 separate crashes on Oahu roads

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Three people were seriously injured in two separate crashes on Oahu Sunday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway after a motorcycle crashed near the Waipahu offramp at about 6 p.m.

A woman and a man in their 30s who were on the motorcycle were treated and taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Approximately two hours later, EMS responded to a separate crash in the area of Kaimuki Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard. Paramedics treated a motorcyclist in his 20s after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle at about 8 p.m.

He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up