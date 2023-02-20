Rainbow Wahine bounce back with win over CSUB

Hawaii’s parade to the free-throw line propelled the Rainbow Wahine to a 65-52 win over Cal State Bakersfield in today’s Big West women’s basketball game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine (12-13, 10-6 BWC) set season highs with 31 free throws on 39 attempts and secured a split of their penultimate homestand of the regular season.

Guard Lily Wahinekapu led UH with 16 points, going 11-for-14 from the line. Forward Kallin Spiller added 14 points and eight rebounds. Guard Daejah Phillips finished with 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench to help the Wahine bounce back from Saturday’s 48-47 loss to conference leader Long Beach State.

UH led 35-27 at halftime but went 0-for-11 from the field in the third quarter and CSUB guard Taylor Caldwell went on a personal seven-point run to bring the Roadrunners within a point at 41-40. CSUB took its first lead since 1-0 when Nsejie Ortiz’s free throw pushed the Roadrunners ahead 43-42 with 1:23 left in the third quarter.

CSUB led 45-44 when Wahinekapu drained a 3-pointer at the 9:23 mark of the fourth quarter for UH’s first field goal of the second half. Her shot sparked a 14-2 UH run, with Phillips accounting for seven points.

Phillips’ driving shot with 4:21 left to give the Wahine a 56-47 lead was their final field goal of the game and the Wahine did the remainder of their scoring from the free-throw line.

Caldwell led CSUB (6-18, 3-13) with 17 points, and went 9-for-13 from the line.

The Rainbow Wahine have a quick turnaround into their final road trip of the regular season play at UC Riverside on Thursday.