Letter: Hit-and-run suspect should be held in jail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since Mitchel Miyashiro has 164 prior traffic citations and has repeatedly driven without a driver’s license, why was he released (Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18)?

The suspect who allegedly attacked a police officer is being held on a $1 million bond (“Suspect charged with attempted murder of HPD officer in Laie,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17). I would think that Miyashiro would be held on at least a $1 million bond for a case that involved the death of a student. Why are these cases treated differently?

Robert H. Brown

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter