Letters

Letter: Hit-and-run suspect should be held in jail

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Since Mitchel Miyashiro has 164 prior traffic citations and has repeatedly driven without a driver’s license, why was he released (Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18)? Read more

