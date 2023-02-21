Editorial | Letters Letter: Hit-and-run suspect should be held in jail Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Since Mitchel Miyashiro has 164 prior traffic citations and has repeatedly driven without a driver’s license, why was he released (Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18)? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Since Mitchel Miyashiro has 164 prior traffic citations and has repeatedly driven without a driver’s license, why was he released (Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18)? The suspect who allegedly attacked a police officer is being held on a $1 million bond (“Suspect charged with attempted murder of HPD officer in Laie,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17). I would think that Miyashiro would be held on at least a $1 million bond for a case that involved the death of a student. Why are these cases treated differently? Robert H. Brown Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Lassner has guided UH through difficult times