White takes spotlight at Tokyo specialty shop

TOKYO >> White T-shirts hang neatly across the walls, their sheer whiteness even more bright under the illumination of a spotlight.

Although the space could be mistaken for a museum, it is a store specializing in white T-shirts — surely a rarity across the world.

Takuya Natsume, 40, used to collect white tees as a hobby, and he could not find a specialty store for them anywhere. So he opened one, #FFFFFFT, in 2016 in Shibuya ward, thinking, “I’ll have to do it on my own if (such a store) doesn’t exist.”

#FFFFFFT is the color code for white in website production.

“They’re simple but profound,” said Natsume about the appeal of white T-shirts. “This duality is appealing.”

Looking around the store at about 70 kinds of white tees on display, a visitor will notice the differences in necklines and silhouettes.

Customers will also pick up on distinctive shades of white, from warm yellowish tones to those with a refreshing blue tint.

The store has been open only on weekends because Natsume stocks up on items during the week. Becauase he limits the number of customers in the store at one time to ensure they can find a piece they’re satisfied with, there is sometimes a line outside.

Natsume has an earnest demeanor when serving his customers. Holding a T-shirt in his hand, he explains the differences in comfort levels and care. He speaks enthusiastically about the appeal of a long-sleeve tee and how layering it with other clothes makes it wearable not only in summer, but throughout the year.

“I could get more detailed and specialized knowledge (here) than online,” said Masatoshi Takenaga, 44, a denim craftsman from Tottori prefecture who visited the store.

“I’d like our customers to get a sense of the appeal of white T-shirts by seeing, touching and trying them on at our store, because they all have distinctive features,” Natsume said.