Utilities commission seeks input on clean energy transition

The state Public Utilities Commission is inviting the public to share its input on how Hawaii can transition to 100% renewable energy in a more just and equitable way in two unprecedented meetings.

The first meeting is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and the second for 10 a.m.-noon March 8. Both meetings are in person and online.

In-person meetings will be held at the PUC Hearing Room at 465 S. King St., or online via Zoom. The in- person meetings will be followed by an informal talk-story session.

“Energy equity refers to the goal of achieving equity in both the social and economic participation in the energy system, while also remediating social, economic, and health burdens on those historically harmed by the energy system,” said the PUC in its public notice. “The Commission strives not only to address energy equity generally, but to ensure that existing energy inequity is alleviated, and not exacerbated, during the State’s renewable energy transition.”

The first meeting invites the public to share its thoughts about what energy equity means. Attendees will get a general overview of the role of the PUC, the state agency that regulates electrical utilities, along with the energy equity docket, and how to get involved.

The second meeting examines the different pathways to energy equity and offers an overview of the PUC’s approach to the docket.

“This is a great opportunity to be heard by agency officials who want to listen,” said Lauren Ballesteros- Watanabe, Sierra Club of Hawaii spokesperson, in a news release. “This docket demonstrates that the PUC acknowledges past harm and is ready to do better at hearing and understanding the people directly affected by decisions around clean energy.”

Many clean energy projects — including solar farms and wind farms — are becoming increasingly controversial in Hawaii, according to environmental law group Earthjustice, because of the conflicts inherent in competing uses of limited land and water resources.

In 2019, for instance, dozens of residents were arrested while taking a stand against the installation of wind turbines in Kahuku on the North Shore.

The issues include where clean energy projects are located, who is affected and who benefits from them. They also address how benefits such as rooftop solar, batteries and EVs can be directed to communities that need them most.

“Community buy-in and support for renewable energy projects will be critical to achieving a 100% clean electric grid,” said Earthjustice attorney Kylie Wager Cruz in the release. “The locations and impacts of energy projects are key issues for many rural and Native Hawaiian communities. Conflicts with affected communities could be avoided by involving them early and fully in the trade-off decisions that will be made in the coming years.”

The energy equity docket was opened after the state Legislature in 2022 adopted three resolutions requesting that the PUC consider efforts to mitigate high energy burdens for low- and moderate-income customers and to take energy equity and justice into account.

RENEWABLE ENERGY MEETINGS

>> Meeting 1: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at PUC Hearing Room 103, 465 S. King St., or via Zoom (meeting ID: 992 9879 0686) or by phone toll-free at 833-928-4609

>> Meeting 2: 10 a.m.-noon March 8 at PUC Hearing Room 103, 465 S. King St., or via Zoom (meeting ID: 974 0714 6251) or by phone toll-free at 833-928-4609