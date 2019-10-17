Protesters against Kahuku wind farm project block trucks in Kapolei

Update 10:10 p.m.

About two dozen protesters who duck taped and zip tied themselves to each other cut the police tape blocking them to block the road where the wind turbines would be carried out.

Another 20 or so walked around them for support. They are singing, chanting and carrying Hawaii state flags.

Police officers have gathered near the human blockade but have not acted.

Previous Coverage

At least 60 protesters against the Na Pua Makani wind farm project have gathered at both Kalaeloa in Kapolei and near the Kahuku wind farm on the North Shore, where trucks carrying wind turbine parts will leave from and be built, respectively.

The group is at the intersection of Malakole and Hanua Street, less than a mile from AES Hawaii. Police have blocked off the road the trucks will be leaving from.

Protesters are duck-taping and zip-tying themselves to each other.

The Virgina-based developer AES Corp. has been contracted to build the wind farm in Kahuku.

Protesters have protested the installation of the turbines since Sunday but have opposed the project for about a decade.

Kahuku residents say the turbines lead to health problems, which include migraines, nausea and other physiological symptoms caused by both constant audible and visual noises and lights as well as imperceptible emissions from turbines such as infrasound.

AES Corp. has continued to say that the wind turbines will have no health effects.