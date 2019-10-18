WATCH LIVE: Honolulu police chief discusses arrests of 50-plus protesters in Kahuku wind-farm project

Over 50 people were arrested overnight and this morning for blocking the construction of the Na Pua Makani wind farm project in Kahuku and Kalaeloa. Follow our live blog for more coverage.
Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard gives an update regarding today’s arrests at a 1 p.m. press conference at the main police headquarters. Watch the Facebook live video below.
