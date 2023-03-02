PHOTO: Festival Prep

FESTIVAL PREP: Hina dolls placed in bamboo stands sat in rows at the Matsui Kogeisha workshop in Kamigori, Hyogo prefecture, in late February. About 1,000 sets were to be assembled by the end of the month, ahead of the Hina Matsuri girls festival to be celebrated on Friday. Artisans dressed the dolls in colorful kimono made from Yuzen washi paper and drew their faces using ink.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.