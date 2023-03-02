Rainbow Wahine basketball hangs on against CSUN

Hawaii forward Kallin Spiller led a balanced scoring spread and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team weathered a fourth-quarter drought in a 66-58 win over Cal State Northridge tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Spiller finished with 12 points, freshman Imani Perez posted her first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and seven UH players scored at least seven points to help the Rainbow Wahine (14-14, 12-7 Big West) move into a tie with UC Santa Barbara for third place in the conference standings.

UCSB lost at UC Davis earlier today and third seed in next week’s Big West tournament in Henderson, Nev., will be on the line when UH plays host to the Gauchos (19-10, 12-7) in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

UH saw a 19-point lead cut to seven in the final minute before holding on for its fifth straight win in the series with CSUN.

UH guard Daejah Phillips finished with 10 points and Kelsie Imai, Lily Wahinekapu and Meilani McBee added nine each. Guard McKenna Haire contributed seven points as she and Spiller opened their final homestand. They will be honored after Saturday’s senior night game.

Tess Amundsen scored seven of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter for CSUN, which closed the regular season at 7-23 overall and 6-14 in Big West play. The Matadors will play in one of the first-round games on Tuesday at the Dollar Loan Center.