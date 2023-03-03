comscore Broken baggage system at Honolulu airport could delay flights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Broken baggage system at Honolulu airport could delay flights

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 am
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is warning passengers that issues with the baggage handling systems at several ticketing lobbies at Terminal 2 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport could cause delays.

Passengers who have outgoing flights with the following carriers at the following lobbies should seek updates:

Lobby 8 – United, Asiana, All Nippon Airways

Lobby 5 – Alaska

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau sent out a notice about the potential delays to its partners today. By mid-morning, there had been one canceled flight and 50 flight delays at the Honolulu Airport, according to FlightAware.

Lobby 7 baggage handling systems, which serve American, Southwest and Delta, were broken earlier today, but have since been fixed.

DOT apologized for the disruption in service, and said it is working to restore the baggage handling systems.

