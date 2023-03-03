Broken baggage system at Honolulu airport could delay flights

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is warning passengers that issues with the baggage handling systems at several ticketing lobbies at Terminal 2 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport could cause delays.
Passengers who have outgoing flights with the following carriers at the following lobbies should seek updates:
Lobby 8 – United, Asiana, All Nippon Airways
Lobby 5 – Alaska
The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau sent out a notice about the potential delays to its partners today. By mid-morning, there had been one canceled flight and 50 flight delays at the Honolulu Airport, according to FlightAware.
Lobby 7 baggage handling systems, which serve American, Southwest and Delta, were broken earlier today, but have since been fixed.
DOT apologized for the disruption in service, and said it is working to restore the baggage handling systems.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.