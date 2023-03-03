Letter: Noise pollution creates serious health hazards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Carlino Giampolo made a compelling case for enacting an ordinance to control a significant health and safety issue that plagues countless thousands of condo and apartment residents who suffer the unrelenting din of commercial trash pickup well before 4 a.m. (“City Council ignores Waikiki noise pollution,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 28).

This is far more than a nuisance. Real and profoundly harmful mental and physical impacts from such exposure are amply documented in medical literature. Chronic sleep deprivation and the disruption of REM sleep can have debilitating effects, eroding the enjoyment and functional performance of daily life for many.

Ignoring these profoundly destructive consequences is antithetical to grand pronouncements about “Hawaii, the Health State,” and political promises about putting people first. The swell of community demand for change by many AOAOs, neighborhood boards and some government leaders is irrefutable.

City Council members must act now to protect the greater public good and enact long overdue ordinances to stop the abuse.

Melvin Sakurai

Kakaako

