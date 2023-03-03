Hawaii turns triple play in 3-2 road win over Minnesota

Matt Wong belted a two-run homer, left-hander Connor Harrison stranded the potential tying run at second in the ninth inning, and the Hawaii baseball team turned a triple play in a 3-2 victory over Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

By winning the opener of the Cambria College Classic, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 5-3. They face Nebraska on Saturday at 11 a.m. Minnesota fell to 0-9.

Wong hit his two-run drive to center in the converted football stadium that also is the home to the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

The Gophers loaded the bases with no outs in the third. Boston Merila hit a drive that UH third baseman Zach Storbokken knocked down. Storbokken tagged third base for a forceout, then threw home to catcher Alton Gyselman, who chased down Riley Swenson for the second out. Gyselman then flipped the ball to pitcher Harry Gustin on the left side of the mound. Noticing that Merila, who thought Storbokken caught the liner, had not gone to first, Gustin threw to first baseman Jacob Igawa to complete the triple play.

Pinch hitter Weber Neels’ RBI double closed the Gophers to 3-2 with two outs in the ninth. UH coach Rich Hill summoned Harrison, who induced Jake Perry to ground out to first for the one-out save.