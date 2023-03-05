Hawaii baseball team captures 9-3 victory over Maryland

Another Sunday, another victory for the Hawaii baseball team.

Jacob Igawa and Kyson Donahue hit home runs, Stone Miyao went 4-for-5, and four UH pitchers worked out of several jams for a 9-3 victory over 18th-ranked Maryland today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Going 2-1 in the Cambria College Classic, the ’Bows improved their Sunday success to 3-0 this year and 14-2 in Rich Hill’s two seasons at UH head coach.

Harrison Bodendorf set the tone for UH, walking six of the first 12 batters he faced. But a double play helped Bodendorf escape with only one run allowed in the first inning, and he struck out Kevin Keister with the bases loaded to end a scoreless second inning. In all, Maryland went 4-for-15 with runners on base, including 1-for-9 when they were in scoring position.

Ben Zeigler-Namoa earned the victory to improve to 2-0, and Connor Harrison earned his second save.