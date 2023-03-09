‘NCIS: Hawaii’ filming to close Chinatown streets next week

Honolulu officials say Pauahi and Merchant streets in Chinatown will be partially closed on Monday and Tuesday for a transformation of the area into a foreign country set for scenes in “NCIS: Hawaii.”

“Extensive set dressing, film equipment and personnel will spill over onto the streets requiring the closure to make the area safe for filming and the general public,” said Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau in a news release.

Road closures are as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Half of the block of Pauahi Street (between Bethel and Smith streets) will be closed. There will be intermittent traffic control on Pauahi (between Maunakea and Smith streets) and on Smith (between Pauahi and Beretania streets). City buses will not be diverted. Those leaving the municipal parking garage will be able to exit onto Pauahi Street.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Merchant Street between Nuuanu Avenue and Bethel will be closed to vehicular traffic. Pedestrians will be allowed to enter businesses on an intermittent basis. There will be intermittent traffic control on Marin Lane near Nuuanu, and on Bethel (between Nimitz Highway and King Street). Traffic traveling down Nuuanu Avenue will be detoured to Nimitz.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, to anticipate delays or take alternate routes.

Officials said Hawaii’s film industry last year generated an estimated $488 million in spending in the state, resulting in an estimated economic output of approximately $850 million.

This includes television shows such as CBS’ “NCIS: Hawaii,” NBC’s “Magnum PI,” as well as “Doogie Kamealoha” by Disney+ and the “Chief of War” series by Apple TV+.