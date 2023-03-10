No. 3 Penn State knocks off No. 1 Hawaii

No. 3 Penn State knocked off No. 1 Hawaii and snapped the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team’s lengthy winning streaks with a four-set victory tonight in the Outrigger Volleyball Invitational at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After spraying 11 service errors in the first set, the Nittany Lions kept their deliveries in-bounds and kept the Warriors off balance in a 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 victory before a crowd of 5,266.

Penn State outside hitters Michal Kowal and Cal Fisher put away 12 kills each and middle blocker Toby Ezeonu went 10-for-15 with five blocks and let out an extended roar after hammering match point to end UH’s 25-match overall winning streak and 29-match streak at home. Fisher also had three of Penn State’s seven aces.

UH opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias led UH with 16 kills in 30 attacks and two aces and Spyros Chakas finished with 14 kills. But the Warriors (16-1) hit a season-low .250 and set a season high with 20 attack errors in their first loss since April 2, 2022, at Long Beach State. UH also lost at home for the first time since falling to UC San Diego in five sets in the Big West tournament semifinals on April 23, 2021.

The Warriors will look to bounce back when they close the tournament on Saturday against No. 2 UCLA. The Bruins swept Purdue Fort Wayne in today’s first match.