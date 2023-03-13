Security checkpoint at Hilo Airport has reopened, easing lines

A security checkpoint at Hilo Airport has now reopened after having been closed over the weekend, easing long lines and wait times significantly.

As of 11:35 a.m., both security lanes at Hilo Airport have been opened, easing wait times to just 8 to 10 minutes, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, down from an hour and a half to two hours previously.

On Sunday, DOT had warned that one of two security checkpoint lanes at Hilo Airport was down, and that passengers catching a flight should arrive two to three hours early. Today at 10:45 a.m., wait times were reported at two hours.

The second checkpoint reopened this afternoon, but it took about an hour for operations to return to normal.

Transportation Security Administration officials said a piece of equipment used for screening had been broken, and that the part had to be flown in before repairs could be completed.