Letter: Wahine coach shows class in victory, defeat

Win or lose, Coach Laura Beeman always responds with class.

When the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team wins a game, Coach Beeman will always recognize the relentless effort of her players and their belief in each other (“Hawaii women’s basketball is Bayou bound for NCAA Tournament,” Star-Advertiser, March 13). She also praises the opponent’s players and their head coach for being a tough out and what they have meant to the program.

In defeat, Coach Beeman will never say anything negative about her Wahine and will compliment the opponent’s victory. After UH defeated Cal-State Fullerton on March 8, she said it is too bad one team had to lose (“Wahine survive and advance in BWC play,” Star-Advertiser, March 9).

We live in a society where “What about me” dominates the headlines. Fortunately, Coach Beeman does not portray that kind of behavior, which makes her a winner and a classy woman. Thanks, Coach, for another great season!

Terry Tsuhako

Mililani

