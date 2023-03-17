comscore Suspect in murder of woman found in burning car indicted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Suspect in murder of woman found in burning car indicted

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Samuel Michael David Jones

An Oahu grand jury has indicted 25-year-old Samuel Jones for second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the death of 21-year-old Laau Jordan Laulusa, who was found dead in a burning car in the parking lot at Mililani High School.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney announced the indictment today.

On Monday morning a passerby allegedly noticed Jones walking away from the burning vehicle and took photos of him and notified police.

Laulusa was found dead in the vehicle. She had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds, and Jones was allegedly carrying a “bladed-type weapon.”

Jones was later arrested and is in custody with bail set at $1 million.

