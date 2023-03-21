This new hot pot spot has beefy bowls
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 3:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Get ‘wild’ about this bowl
Kamitoku Hot Pot’s Japanese set ($28) with washugyu rib-eye ($7 more) and creamy Beefy Wild broth
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Create your own mini hand rolls ($8.75) with ahi toro takuan
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Soft tamago tofu egg custard appetizer ($7.25)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Piggy Queen ($65) cooked down into bite-sized morsels
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The Piggy Queen ($65) is a tower comprising 12 ounces of thinly sliced black pork belly wrapped around won bok that cooks down into a broth with mushrooms, veggies and gyoza.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree