This new hot pot spot has beefy bowls

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:20 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Get ‘wild’ about this bowl Kamitoku Hot Pot’s Japanese set ($28) with washugyu rib-eye ($7 more) and creamy Beefy Wild broth

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Create your own mini hand rolls ($8.75) with ahi toro takuan

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Soft tamago tofu egg custard appetizer ($7.25)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Piggy Queen ($65) cooked down into bite-sized morsels

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The Piggy Queen ($65) is a tower comprising 12 ounces of thinly sliced black pork belly wrapped around won bok that cooks down into a broth with mushrooms, veggies and gyoza.

Kamitoku established its brand as a beef ramen specialist in Tottori, Japan, 74 years ago, versus much more pervasive pork specialty shops. Read more

